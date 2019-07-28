Iran’s entrepreneurship rank climbs 13 steps

Although effective and positive steps have been taken in this regard, Islamic Republic of Iran has not a favorable rank in the field of entrepreneurship.

Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei made the remarks late on Saturday in a conference entitled “Youth Entrepreneurship, Work and Future” in Iran and said, “today, moving towards development and growth is not a choice for countries, rather, it is a definite requirement.”

With their proper planning, different countries in the world have stepped up their development and growth according to their own requirements, he said and called on responsible officials and organizations to take effective steps in this regard.

However, entrepreneurs play a leading role in realization of objectives of a society, so that the country enjoys high potentials and capabilities to take giant step in this field optimally, Shafei emphasized.

Chairman of ICCIMA Shafei once again called on concerned officials to pave suitable ways for entrepreneurs in order to materialize objectives in this field.

