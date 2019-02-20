Azeri delegation pays visit to Iran Army staff college ‘Dafoos’

The Azeri military delegation also held talks with the commandant of the staff college, Second Brig. Gen. Hasasn Valivand.

The Dafoos commandant said the staff college accepts students from close and ally countries, voicing readiness to accept and train students from the Republic of Azerbaijan as well.

He stressed that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan can further develop in military and defense areas.

Brigadier General Rahim Jafarov, the military official in charge of the Azeri delegation, hailed the good relations between the two countries, and deemed Iran’s military and defense training admirable.

He commended Iranian military forces for giving useful training to Azerbaijan in the past years, voicing interest in gaining more military knowledge and experience from Iran.

AJA University of Command and Staff, also known as ‘Dafoos’, is the staff college of Islamic Republic of Iran Army. The academy is a subdivision of Joint Staff of Islamic Republic of Iran Army and offers Masters of Military Art and Science courses to personnel of all four military branches with the rank of major and higher. The university also provides courses for foreign officers of countries with a close relationship with Iran.

