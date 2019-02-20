US claim on disrupting Iran's missile system 'an absolute lie'

Speaking in a local ceremony on Tuesday, Hajizadeh said the enemies will never remove sanctions against Iran and we have to make them ineffective forever, with a thought-out outlook for the future.

Expressing Iran's self-sufficiency in science and technology, he said "today, thanks to blessings of Islamic Revolution, we have made significant progress in the field of manufacturing aircraft and car components and parts."

"Most of the sanctions are domestic as some of Iranian bank CEOs follow the plots of the Arrogant instead of implementing Central Bank's regulations," he noted.

Referring to the Arrogant's remarks over its attacks on Iranian military system, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said "the United States and the Zionist regime were after sabotage in some Iranian military units, but we could manage to convert their threats to opportunities."

Hajizadeh added that the enemy had embedded micro accelerometers in some of the manipulated units that we identified them and applied those micro accelerometers to produce other military components.

"We were watching the ISIL airplanes and their activities in the skies of Iraq and Syria from IRGC Control Center" he said.

"We turned their industrial sabotage against our systems to our advantage, and this is an absolute lie," said the commander of IRGC Aerospace Force, pointing to recent US claims on disrupting Iran's missile system.

