India, Pakistan, Oman students receive military training in Iran

Brig. Gen. Hassan Valivand, Commandant of the AJA University of Command and Staff (Dafoos), the staff college of Islamic Republic of Iran Army, said in addition to India, Pakistan and Oman, other countries have also sent requests to have some of their military students be trained at the Iranian staff college.

Valivand maintained that those requests would be approved once the chain of command gives its agreement.

In addition to accepting foreign students at Dafoos, Iran also sends its own students to other countries to receive training and pass military courses, he added.

Students at Dafoos are trained against new threats and various types of wars, such as proxy wars, he noted.

According to him, all wars in the world and the future threats are analyzed and studied at the staff college in a bid to prepare commanders for a possible encounter with them.

