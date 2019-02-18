  1. Politics
Leader to receive thousands of people from Tabriz

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will receive thousands of people from Tabriz, the capital city of East Azerbaijan province, on Monday.

The meeting will be held on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

