Leader to receive thousands of people from Tabriz

The meeting will be held on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.
LR/4545403
TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will receive thousands of people from Tabriz, the capital city of East Azerbaijan province, on Monday.
