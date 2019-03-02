  1. Sports
Iran crowned at WT President’s Cup

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s team of senior taekwondokas gained the title of the 3rd World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region, underway in Kish Island.

Gaining five gold, two silver, and one bronze medals and aggregate point of 763, Iran was crowned in men’s senior event. Jordon ranked second with two gold and one bronze (279 points). South Korea and Kazakhstan stood next with 128 and 89 points respectively.

3rd WT President's Cup kicked off on February 28 and it goes through March 3 at Kish Olympic Sports Complex in the southern Iranian island.

This is a G2 event where first to third athletes will add 20, 12, and 7.2 points to their Olympics ranking.

Junior taekwondokas have started their competitions today.

