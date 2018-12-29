Iran’s trade volume up by 56% in commodities exchange

According to Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA), 106,556 tons of various types of commodities worth over $136 million were traded in the industrial and mineral products sector of the commodity market last week. Traders bought 98,302 tons of steel, 1,965 tons of copper, 3,500 tons of aluminum, 660 tons of zinc, 2,000 tons of cement, 9 tons of precious metal concentrate and 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate.

Also in the petroleum and petrochemical products pit in both internal and external sectors, 289,532 tons of various types of commodities worth $237.5 million were traded. In this sector, traders sold contracts on 171,310 tons of vacuum bottom, 40,675 tons of bitumen, 47,630 tons of polymer materials, 28,266 tons of chemicals, 1,900 tons of sulfur, 90 tons of various types of gas, and 500 tons of insulation materials.

In the agricultural sector of Iran’s commodities exchange, traders sold contracts on 24,000 tons of wheat and 1,200 tons of sugar. Also, 10 tons of commodities worth $2,137 were sold on the secondary market.

MS/4498516