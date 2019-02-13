'Palestine Resistance can save Muslim world from Western dominance'

He made the remarks Wednesday in Tehran at a ceremony held to commemorate martyr Fathi Shaqaqi, the co-founder and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

“Today, the US has come to the point where it is forced to leave the region; meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance movement has arrived at a point where it can save the Islamic world from Western dominance,” he said.

He then referred to a conference in Oslo today with discussions about Resistance and ways to control it on the event’s agenda, saying “what matters is that the Resistance Front has become international, and one can say that the Palestinian nation is not alone.”

He further added that the participation of leaders of some Muslim countries in the Oslo conference, which will also be attended by the prime minister of Israeli regime, would be a matter of great shame for them.

