Velayati receives letter of Pakistani pres., premier to Leader

In a meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed in Tehran on Thursday, Velayati described relations between Iran and Pakistan as brotherly, good and constructive, adding that promotion of economic cooperation and establishment of a railroad line linking Iran, Pakistan and China could further strengthen the ties.

Velayati recalled the warm welcome given by the people of Pakistan to Ayatollah Khamenei when he visited Pakistan in 1986 as President. He said that Pakistan is a very important neighbor and Iran is committed to promote friendly relations with Pakistan. "We should not allow any third country to damage our brotherly relations."

He said Pakistan is a powerful country and is capable of controlling and protecting joint borders to end terrorist measures.

The Pakistani government should not allow other countries like Saudi Arabia and the Zionists to undermine Tehran-Islamabad ties and foment crises along the common border, Velayati added.

He said the terrorist groups that recently killed a number of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces in Sistan and Balouchestan receive equipment and financial support from Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The federal minister, for his part, highlighted the deep rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Iran and emphasized on enhancing bilateral relations through enhanced economic activity and rail connectivity.

Shaikh Rashid Ahmed thanked the Leader for his support to the cause of Kashmiri people.

