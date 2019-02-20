  1. Economy
20 February 2019 - 11:48

Iran exports over $219mn worth of products to Russia in 10 months

Iran exports over $219mn worth of products to Russia in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran exported $219.258 million worth of products to Russian Federation in the 10 months of the current year (March 21 – Jan. 21), showing a significant 8.56 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Studies of Iran’s foreign trade statistics with 100 countries in the world during 10 months of the current year (March 21 – Jan. 21) showed that about 371,629 tons of non-oil products, valued at $219.258 million, were exported to Russia, accounting for 0.39 and 0.60 percent of country’s total exports volume in terms of weight and value respectively.

Russia is ranked 17th country in terms of importing products from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to statistics, Iran exported 370,817 tons of products, valued at $201.968 million, to Russia in 10 months of the last Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 20, 2017 to Jan. 21, 2018), accounting for 0.37 and 0.57 percent of country’s total exports volume in terms of weight and value respectively.

Accordingly, statistics show that Iran’s export of products to Russia in 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year reduced 0.22 percent in terms of weight and also 8.56 percent hike in terms of value as compared to a year earlier.

MA/4547476

News Code 142726

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News