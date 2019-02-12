Tens of civilians martyred in new massacre by US-led coalition in Syria 

Local sources told SANA that warplanes of the ‘International Coalition’ on Monday evening launched airstrikes on the outskirts of al-Baghouz village to the southeast of al-Bokmal City in the vicinity of the Iraqi borders claiming the lives of 16 civilians including seven children, in addition to causing material damage to the houses and properties.

Later reports put the number of those killed or injured as high as 70 civilians.

Earlier on the day, the sources indicated that four civilians were martyred in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside in airstrikes launched by warplanes of the ‘Coalition’ on the outskirts of the village as they targeted the houses and the infrastructure.

The coalition has been bombing targets in Syria since 2014 despite never obtaining a UN mandate and not obtaining Damascus’ approval.

On Feb 9th, three civilians were martyred in aggression by warplanes of the “International Coalition” on the citizens’ houses in the surroundings of al-Tayyanieh town in the countryside of al-Mayadeen city, about 45 km to the east of Deir Ezzor.

MNA/SANA