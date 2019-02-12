Islamic Revolution’s 40th anniv. means 40 years of failed US policy

“40 Years of Failure to accept that Iranians will never return to submission. 40 Years of Failure to adjust US policy to reality. 40 Years of Failure to destabilize Iran through blood & treasure,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

“After 40 yrs of wrong choices, time for Donald Trump to rethink failed US policy,” he added.

A day earlier, Trump tweeted a fiery message in Persian on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, where he alleged that the Islamic Republic had, over the four decades that had followed the victory, not brought about anything but “corruption, repression, terror."

“40 years of corruption. 40 years of repression. 40 years of terror. The regime in Iran has produced only #40YearsofFailure. The long-suffering Iranian people deserve a much brighter future,” reads the tweet, which the president also sent out in English.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranian people thronged streets across Iran on Monday, February 11, to mark the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, defying rainy weather and carrying Iranian flags while chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

“The presence of people today on the streets all over Islamic Iran means that the enemy will never reach its evil goals,” President Hassan Rouhani told public yesterday.

Rouhani added that massive turnout throughout the country at February 11 rallies, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, proves that the plots of the enemies over the past year have been thwarted.

