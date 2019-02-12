BAIEX 2019 opens in Tehran

The four-day event, held on a 1,2000-square-meter venue at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground, is hosting over 155 domestic and international companies, which have put their latest products and services on display.

High-ranking economic delegations from the neighboring countries, CIS states and South Africa are scheduled to visit the exhibition.

According to Bahman Hossien-Zadeh, an official affiliated to the Ministry of Mine, Trade and Industry, the number of participants has observed a 40% hike compared with the previous edition BAIEX.

Iran is among the main exporters of Bitumen and Cement in the region.

According to Hossein-Zadeh, the country’s annual bitumen exports stands at $1 billion. Qatar, South Korean, India and Malaysia are among the main destinations of Iran’s bitumen.

Iran also ships around 500,000 tons of cement annually to the neighboring countries including Turkey, Afghanistan and Iraq.

