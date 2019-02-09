  1. Politics
9 February 2019 - 12:11

Senior official hails Iran’s security despite surrounding threats

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs, Hossein Zolfaghari, said that the country is enjoying a desirable level of security despite all threats in the region.

“Widespread terrorist measures have been carried out in many countries of the region. Thanks to God and with the efforts of all the people and Armed Forces of the country, we witnessed that, despite all the insecurities in the region, … our country has maintained a good status in terms of security,” he told Mehr News correspondent on Saturday.

He highlighted that the United States and the Global Arrogance play key roles in the formation of regional insecurity.

Zolfaghari noted that there have been numerous plots targeting Iran during past years, adding, “we are not saying that we have not experienced any instance of insecurity, but the country has maintained a desirable level of security regarding the threats, nonetheless.”

When Takfiri terrorists started their operations in the Middle East, the insecurity even extended to European countries, but that was not the case in Iran, he added.

