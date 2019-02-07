Region has turned into scene of war, extremism due to foreign intervention

He made the above remark late on Wed. in a meeting of foreign envoys and ambassadors with President Rouhani on the occasion of 40th glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and said, “despite all pressures imposed on the country, Islamic Revolution managed to overcome all difficulties and roamed path of independence, development and progress.”

He pointed to the spread of war and extremism in the region with the foreign interventions and said, “in this turbulent situation overshadowed the region, Islamic Republic of Iran helped restore peace, security and stability to the region by all its means and power.”

“Today, we are proud to announce that Islamic Republic of Iran has stood in the right path of history in the fight against terrorism in Iraq, Syria and fight of Yemeni people against foreign aggression as well as that of Palestinian people against conspiracies of the Zionist regime,” Zarif maintained.

He continued, “this is a great honor for the noble Iranian people as they managed to move towards progress and development since the Islamic Revolution despite all pressures and sanctions imposed on the country.”

“We hope that our relations with all neighboring states will move towards evermore progress and development and in this way, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish amicable relationship with neighboring countries in the best form possible.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the foreign ambassadors and missionaries for participating in a ceremony held on the occasion of 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

