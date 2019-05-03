Iran ready to transfer experience to Iraqi defense forces

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iraqi Air Defense Commander Lt. Gen. Jabar Obeid Kadhim Jabbar on Friday.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh pointed to Iran’s advisory measures and support to Iraqi aerospace forces in the fight against ISIL and said, “from the first days of Iraq's fight against ISIL and Takfiri terrorist groups, Iran’s aerospace force stood by the people, government of armed forces of Iraq at the request of Iraqi government."

Iran and Iraq have established long-standing and amicable relations with each other, which have been a thorn in the eyes of Global Arrogance, the Zionist regime and also reactionary Arab countries in the region, he added.

By acquiring world’s latest technology in manufacturing various types of radar systems, command centers and control of ground-to-air missile systems as well as electronic warfare equipment, Iran’s aerospace forces are ready to help Iraqi side boost its defense capabilities, Brig. Gen. Hajizadeh maintained.

