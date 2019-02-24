  1. Politics
24 February 2019 - 12:50

Saudi footprint visible in anti-Iran measures: IRGC

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The footprint of Saudi Arabia can be clearly seen in sabotages and measures against the Islamic Republic, said Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks Sunday in a local ceremony in Tehran.

Saudi Arabia is paying considerable money to fuel anti-Iranian measures and train terrorist groups in the region, and one instance of their actions was the recent terror attack in Zahedan which martyred 27 IRGC personnel, he added.

Saying that the decreased precipitation rate in the country in recent years is ‘suspicious’, Hajizadeh noted, “we should accept that enemies’ threats have expanded and that the number of threats which exist in the non-military field is significantly higher than that of military section.”

Touching upon enemies economic war against the Iranian nation, he said, “it is naïve to think that enemies are just after stopping Iran’s oil exports and financial transaction. Enemies’ threats are presented by infiltration and in various fields.”

