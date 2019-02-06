Zarif says US backs ‘dictators, butchers’ in ME

In a Wednesday tweet in response to Trump’s accusation against Iran, Zarif wrote, “Iranians—including our Jewish compatriots—are commemorating 40 yrs of progress despite US pressure, just as @realDonaldTrump again makes accusations against us @ #SOTU2019.”

“US hostility has led it to support dictators, butchers & extremists, who've only brought ruin to our region,” he added.

US President Donald has delivered his second State of the Union on February 5 address after the speech was postponed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for almost two weeks over the government shutdown.

In a part of his address, Trump described Iran as “the world's leading state sponsor of terror” and hailed his decision to withdraw US from Iran Nuclear Deal.

Trump noted that, “my administration has acted decisively to confront the world's leading state sponsor of terror — the radical regime in Iran. It is a radical regime. They do bad, bad things. To ensure this corrupt dictatorship never acquires nuclear weapons, I withdrew the United States from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.”

“We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants death to America and threatens genocide against the Jewish people,” he also said.

Donald Trump has accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism on numerous occasions. Iran has always dismissed these accusations saying that Tehran is among the world’s major victims of terrorism while also having a significant role in the fight against terror and help other countries in this path.

