Iranian FM urges EU to live up to its commitments under JCPOA

Exit from JCPOA is one of Iran’s options once Europe fails to live up to its commitments under Iran nuclear deal, Zarif maintained.

He made the remarks late on Thursday in a televised interview and emphasized, “in case Europe sets preconditions for its commitments unde JCPOA, Islamic Republic of Iran has several options as well.”

In response to a question on Europe’s financial mechanism for trade with Iran dubbed “INSTEX”, he said, “this financial mechanism is a serious determination of European Union (EU) to circumvent US sanctions imposed on Iran.”

Zarif pointed out that this financial mechanism is only a preliminary move taken by EU and said, “moreover paving suitable ground for establishing relationship between Iranian and European traders, this financial mechanism is expanding and it is expected that INSTEX will include non-European countries as well.”

Prior to their talks on other issues, European countries are advised to stick to their commitments including selling Iranian oil at the global markets and returning its proceeds as well as continuation of bilateral banking interactions, he noted.

Zarif once again called on European leaders to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA, otherwise, Islamic Republic of Iran has multiple options, one of which is to exit from this international deal.

MA/4537090