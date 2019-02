Referring to the review of Iran's joining the Palermo bill at the Expediency Council, Former Iranian defense minister General Ahmad Vahidi told Mehr News that said "the issue has not been examined in the Council, because it has not yet been approved by any formal and legal authority."

Pointing to the the ambiguities in the FATF and Palermo bills, Vahidi said we must find answers to the uncertainties associated with the sprit of the bills.

LR/4532219