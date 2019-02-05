  1. Politics
5 February 2019 - 19:55

There are no preconditions for EU’s non-dollar trade channel: FM spokesman

There are no preconditions for EU’s non-dollar trade channel: FM spokesman

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry has rejected any links between EU's newly unveiled non-dollar trade mechanism (INSTEX) and Iran’s accession to the FATF, saying the incorrect translation of E3 foreign ministers’ statement sparked the controversy over the channel.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bahram Ghasemi said “in a statement on Thursday, three European countries (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom) with delay of course, announced this mechanism, in which there are few marginal issues referred to, including the FATF issue, which is an internal issue of ours.”

“What has been mentioned in this statement is a request and a demand, but unfortunately due to some improper translation in Iran it is wrongly concluded that the establishment of this mechanism to support exchanges and trade between Iran and Europe is conditioned on the FATF issue,” Ghasemi added.

“There is certainly no such thing, and nobody can set preconditions for an independent country like Iran, which is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and maintaining its independence has cost it a lot,” the spokesman underlined.

He stressed “with regard to the EU’s non-dollar trade channel there are no preconditions.”

KI/FNA13971116000916

News Code 142259
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News