Zionists to receive decisive response if continue aggression in Syria

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on

Shamkhani said Iran-Syria cooperation to combat Takfiri terrorism has led to undeniable achievements for the region and international security, and this process will continue until the end of the crisis in the country.

Restoring security to Syria is an important opportunity to improve the life of the people of this country, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as it stood by Syrian government and nation during the fight against terrorism, will spare no efforts in providing help and aid to them during the reconstruction period, he noted.

The Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, for his part, presented a report on the latest economic developments, saying "pursuing a political path to resolve crisis is a very important and the Syrian government will hold talks with the unarmed opposition groups, who are willing to maintain the integrity of the country.

Syrian foreign minister also thanked Iran for their advisory help in fighting terrorism, saying Iran has stood by Syria since the very beginning of the crisis in the fight against terrorism.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, who is also deputy prime minister, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

