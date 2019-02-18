Iran 90% self-sufficient in producing equipment for filling stations

He made the remarks late on Sunday in a press conference on the eve of 2nd Tehran International Exhibition of Fuel Station and Related Industries, which will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from Feb. 21 to 24, 2019.

He put the total number of filling stations in the country at about 7,000.

He pointed to the job generation through launching more filling stations in the country and said, “filling stations can provide 70 different jobs."

Elsewhere in his remark, Monshi said, “some parts and equipment installed in filling stations are of low technology which need investment, the issue of which can increase attractiveness of investment in this industry.”

More than 75 percent of filling stations in the country need to be renovated, repaired and replaced, he added.

CEO of planning and studies center for filling stations said that 65 domestic and foreign companies will showcase their latest achievements in the 2nd Tehran International Exhibition of Fuel Station and Related Industries.

