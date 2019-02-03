INSTEX represents EU's will to keep up with nuclear deal

Motaharri pointed to a European foreign minister's comment that the implementation of this mechanism is tied to approving FATF's requirements in Iran, saying "this is a kind of interference in Iran's domestic affairs, asking Iranian Foreign Minsitry to give them a crushing response."

Three European countries, France, Germany, and the UK, announced the establishment of a mechanism to help facilitate trade with Iran, which demands economic benefits for staying in the 2015 nuclear deal.

The new proposal, labeled as “Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges” (INSTEX) will allow Iran to barter for European goods in transactions that steer clear of financial networks and do not rely on the US dollar.

In the meantime, the European trio, France, Germany, and the UK has decisively demanded Iran to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, if it seeks rapid implementation on INSTEX.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Motahari said Palestine's liberation will only be achieved through the unity among the Muslim countries, and there should be no division between the Islamic world and especially between Shias and Sunnis."

Motahari underlined that "today, we all must follow the Leader of Islamic Revolution with the unity and, try to bring US and Israeli regime to their knees make the kneel with efforts and resistance."

This mechanism, he stressed, is advantageous for EU, allowing it to be independent from the United States, and breaking the dominance of the dollar.

To be updated ...

LR/4531780