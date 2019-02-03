Trump says US troops to remain in Iraq to 'watch' Iran

According to Reuters, Donald Trump made the remarks during an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” program on Saunday.

“One of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump lamented 'endless wars' in Syria and Afghanistan and made clear he wants to reduce the costly US military presence in those countries despite warnings against such moves from his military advisers and spy chiefs.

The United States could rely heavily on intelligence work in Afghanistan, he said, and respond to developments in Syria from US bases in neighboring Iraq.

The US president also claimed that his country has spent a 'fortune' on the Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, which he visited in December, and that the United States should hold on to it.

Reuters added that when asked if he wanted to be able to strike against Iran, Trump said “no, because I want to be able to watch Iran. All I want to do is be able to watch.”

With regard to Syria, he, however, defended his decision in December to withdraw troops there but refused to provide a timetable for the pullout.

