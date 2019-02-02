Iran ready to cement ties with Tunisia: Pres. Rouhani

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Tunisia to Tehran on Saturday, while receiving his letter of credence. Rouhani referred to the revolution of the people of Tunisia in the recent years and its spread to other countries, expressing hope that the people of Tunisia can reach their goals and ideals.

Stating that today, Tunisia is expressing the most peaceful conditions after the developments following the Arab Spring in some countries of the region, he said “this indicates that the people and authorities of Tunisia have made wise moves.”

“In today’s world, if a country wants to live independently based on the votes of its people, not paying attention to the world powers’ dictations, it will face hardships, which will eventually end sweet,” he added.

Rouhani also said that Iran used to be a major base for the United States in the region, adding “in the Islamic Revolution, the people of Iran decided not to be any superpower’s base, being only a base for the realisation of its own goals and ideals.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has paid a high price for the realisation of its goal of preventing powers from interfering in its national interests,” he said.

The President also said “we are willing to develop our cooperation and relations between the two countries in serving mutual interests”.

He continued “Iran and Tunisia can deepen their ties in cultural fields, communications, and scientific and academic cooperation.”

“There are no obstacles on the way of deepening Iran-Tunisia cooperation,” said the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The new Ambassador of Tunisia to Tehran also presented his letter of credence to President Rouhani and emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation and ties between the two countries as friendly, Muslim and brotherly nations.

He also went on to describe the revolution of Tunisia as inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran, adding “wisdom, calmness and logic is apparent in Iranian people and authorities.”

MNA/President.ir