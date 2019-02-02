Iran ready to develop all-out ties with Sierra Leone: Rouhani

He made the remarks Saturday while receiving the letter of credence of the new Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Tehran, adding, “we are ready to develop scientific and cultural relations and cooperation with Sierra Leone.”

The Iranian president described as important the development of close, friendly relations with African countries, especially Sierra Leone as the western gate to Africa for Iran, adding, “Iran and Sierra Leone can develop their relations and cooperation in different fields.”

He also said that the Iranian private sector is ready to deepen ties with Sierra Leone, stressing the development of relations and cooperation between Tehran and Freetown in health, medicine, and agriculture.

For his part, the new Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Tehran Alimamay Kamara called for a further deepening of relations in scientific, academic and health between the two countries.

MNA/President.ir