Iran congratulates Qatar on claiming AFC Asian Cup trophy

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Friday congratulated the Qatari government, nation and national football team after the Arab country claimed the title at the 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup.
In his statement, Ghasemi wished greater success for the meritorious players and coaches of the Qatari national football team.
Qatar beat Japan 3-1 on Friday in AFC Asian Cup final to lift the title for the first time in history.
MR/4530480
