Leader visits Imam Khomeini holy shrine, martyrs cemetery

On the occasion of Fajr 10-Day Commemoration over the Victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei visited Imam Khomeini's tomb and the Behesht-e-Zahra martyrs’ cemetery about an hour ago, to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution and the respected martyrs.

In his visit, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution recited the Holy Quran and paid tribute to Imam Khomeini.

Ayatollah Khamenei also visited the tombs of Hajj martyred and the martyred defenders of the holy shrine in Syria.

The visit was made on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the historic return of Imam Khomeini to Tehran.

LR/4528038