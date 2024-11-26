  1. World
Nov 26, 2024, 5:19 PM

Israeli regime's warplanes bombard central Beirut

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Israeli regime fighter jets struck a residential building in central Beirut on Tuesday and issued new evacuation orders for 20 buildings in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.

The strike leveled the building in central Beirut’s Basta neighborhood, the second strike in recent days in the crowded area near the city’s downtown, AP reported.

In a signal of more strikes to come, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for 20 buildings in the southern Beirut suburbs, as well as a warning for the southern town of Naqoura where the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, is headquartered, the AP report added.

The Beirut strike came hours before Israel’s security Cabinet was scheduled to meet to vote on a US-brokered ceasefire deal aimed at ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Israeli sources in occupying lands, the Israeli security cabinet appears set to approve a ceasefire plan with Lebanon’s Hezbollah as final details are being worked out.

