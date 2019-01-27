VIDEO: Twin bombs target church in Philippines

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Twin bombings during a church service in the southern Philippines killed at least 20 people and wounded 81 others. The blasts occurred in the morning as people were gathered for Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but police suspect the blasts were the work of the Abu Sayyaf Takfiri terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh and is notorious for its bombings and brutality.