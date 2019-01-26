Efforts underway to release Iranian border guards held in Pakistan

As many as 12 Iranian border guards, including local Basij volunteer forces were abducted by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group near the Pakistan-Iran border on October 16, 2018 and were taken across the border to Pakistan. On November 22, 2018 five of them returned home through the efforts and cooperation between Iran and the Pakistani side.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei said that the Iranian officials are pursuing in earnest the release of seven remaining kidnapped border guards.

Rezaei said according to the latest information, the remainig soldiers are safe, while adding that the Iranian side has not been able to secure their release yet.

He added that cooperation between the Iranian officials and the Pakistani government is will continue until the safe return of the Iranian guards is ensured.

The border police commander further noted that Iran is optimistic about the promises made by the Pakistani government so far, expressing hope that the abducted soldiers will soon return to their families.

Rezaei, however, stressed that Iran is not in contact with the terrorist group over the issue.

