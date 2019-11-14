Efforts continue to secure release of two Iranian border guards: Khakpour

As many as 12 Iranian border guards, including local Basij volunteer forces were abducted by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group near the Pakistan-Iran border on October 16, 2018 and were taken across the border to Pakistan. On November 22, 2018 five of them returned home through the efforts and cooperation between Iran and the Pakistani side. It was also announced on March 21, 2019 that four out of seven remaining border guards were also released.

Speaking on Thursday in the northeastern city of Mashahd, the Commander of IRGC's Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Khakpour said that the Pakistani military commander will visit Iran soon, adding that efforts have been intensified to secure the release of the remaining abducted border guards from the hands of the terrorists.

The Iranian commander further noted that the cooperation of the Pakistani side plays a significant role in securing their release.

