Iran to launch another satellite soon: defense min.

He made the remarks Wednesday on the sideline of the cabinet meeting in Tehran.

“From the two satellites that President Rouhani referred earlier, one has been launched and the other one will soon be sent into orbit,” Hatami said.

Satellite carriers of Safir family are able to put satellites into orbit with an altitude of 260 km, he noted.

Touching upon the partly failed Payam Satellite launch in mid-January, he said that “the technical problem is clear for us.”

He hoped that the technical problem would be solved as soon as possible and the next satellite would be launched into the orbit with success.

Hatami also said that he has good news about Iran’s defense sector which will be announced in near future.

