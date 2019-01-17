Iran rejects US, France opposition to satellite launch

In a statement published on Wednesday, Bahram Ghasemi said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has been under cruel sanctions for years, has created credible home-grown science using the efforts of its youth and scientists in this field.”

“According to what has been said many times, this science and capability has only scientific and technological use and it has been developed to fulfill the country’s needs in the space sector and to help develop and progress the country,” he added.

“These capabilities have a non-military nature and are by no means in violation of international rules in this sector,” he underlined.

“Despite efforts by some countries to impose and instill an unfair interpretation of the resolution 2231, possessing this science is not in violation of this resolution or any other resolution. All countries have the right to use this science and technology,” mentioned Ghasemi.

“Other countries are not at all entitled to impose wrong interpretations as well as their unilateral justifications, motives, and reasons prevent other nations from possessing scientific technologies,” he said.

“In the conflict-ridden region of West Asia, which has become a stockpile of weapons due to excessive exports of hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons by western countries to regional countries, shameful humanitarian catastrophes are happening at the hands of allies of the two countries, and it should be a more serious source of concerns than Iran’s scientific activities,” he maintained.

“It’s highly regrettable that in today’s world, the criteria for some countries to express concerns are not humanitarian aspects, but economic interests and the revenues achieved from trade caused by wars in various regions,” stressed Ghasemi.

The spokesman rejected as baseless the concerns raised in the statements of the US State Department and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the path and prioritize a choice that benefits long-term, strategic interests of the country and the Iranian people.”

“Certainly, the destiny of Iran’s scientific development will not be sacrificed for baseless and fabricated concerns of foreigners,” he concluded.

MNA/MFA