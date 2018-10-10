Iranian amb. meets with University of Dakar's president

The Iranian ambassador to Senegal Einollah Qashqavi met with the president of Cheikh Anta Diop University also known as the University of Dakar in the Senegalese capital.

During the meeting, Qashqavi followed up on the developments relating to the situation of the Persian Language and Civilization Department (School).

The two sides also discussed ways to develop the activities of the Persian school.

The graduates and also the students at the Persian Department were also present and expressed their views on the activities of the school.

