Iraqi delegation due in Kermanshah

The Iraqi delegation is scheduled for a three-day stay to hold separate talks with senior economic and trade figures of Kermanshah and visit the province's industrial units. The visit aims at exploring the avenues for boosting trades between the two countries through Kermanshah and Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iraq is the main target of Kermanshah’s exports.

Iran’s export of products to Iraq during the eight months of the current fiscal (March 21- Nov. 21) stood at 14.216 tons worth $6.757 billion, registering 18.89% and 21.46% in terms of weight and value respectively in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and ice cream are among the goods exported via the province’s borders to the Arab country.

