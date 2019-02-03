  1. Politics
3 February 2019 - 18:08

Top Iranian council approves boost in central bank’s supervision over credit institutes

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination convened on Sunday in a session chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, with heads of the other branches of the government in attendance.

According to the official webiste of Iranian presidency, at the beginning of the meeting, the heads of the three branches congratulated the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution to the noble people of Iran and stressed people’s large turnout for Bahman 22 (February 11) rallies.

The members also discussed proposals by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on reforming the banking system and approved strengthening its supervision on credit institutes and improving their management and supporting the rights of depositors.

MNA/PR

News Code 142170
Kamal Iranidoost

