US after maximum pressure due to concerns over Iranians' capabilities

Speaking at the joint meeting of the Council of Ministers and governor-generals on Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani said, “Americans are concerned about the Iranian nation’s capabilities and that is why they are seeking to put maximum pressure, but these pressures will be fruitless."

Stating that, “sanctions, monopoly and multiple rates create corruption,” Rouhani said, “the best way to fight corruption is transparency."

“Filtering will be gradually removed,” he said, adding, “we need to take advantage of the modern technologies by relying on the law and morality.”

He also said, “Iranian nation are much smarter than what the enemies think, but this does not mean that they have no problems."

Pointing to Iran's space mission on Tuesday, Rouhani said “we were able to enter the space, and this is very good for agriculture, environment and acquiring the required information for protection of forests and pastures,” he said.

President went on to add, “of course, there are still minor bugs in this regard, but we will fix them within few months."

