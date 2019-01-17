Araghchi says US not trustworthy due to withdrawal from JCPOA

In an early Thursday tweet, he wrote, “Today is the 3rd anniversary of the implementation of Iran nuclear deal [of which the US pulled out earlier this year and] displayed how untrustworthy and unreliable [it] is.”

“A president sign, the next withdraw! Thank you President Trump for exhibiting this. Shame!” he added.

The implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), between Iran and world powers, started in January 2016. Iran accepted to put some limits on its peaceful nuclear activities in return for removal of illegal sanctions against the country.

However, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdraw from the deal in May 2018 and re-imposed all sanctions against Iran. Other signatories of the deal have expressed their support for Iran, promising to establish mechanisms for securing Tehran’s interest. Accordingly, European countries have vowed to establish a financial mechanism known as Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to ditch US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, however, the mechanism has not been yet established.

