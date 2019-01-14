S Korea to receive Iranian condensate cargoes in Jan. after 4-month gap

The cargo marks the first Iranian oil import by South Korea in four months after the world’s fifth-largest oil buyer halted imports before the US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November.

The first cargo of about 960,000 barrels of condensate, a type of light crude oil typically produced in association with natural gas, is expected to arrive this week at the port of Incheon, said the source.

The Silvia 1, a vessel carrying 955,000 barrels of Iranian oil, is set to arrive in South Korea on Jan. 15, trade flow data from Refinitv Eikon showed.

A second cargo of 990,000 barrels will arrive later this month, the source said.

In November, South Korea won a temporary waiver from the United States to purchase a limited amount of Iranian oil.

South Korea can buy up to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil under the sanctions waiver, mainly condensate, according to industry sources.

South Korean oil buyers were expected to restart oil purchases from Iran in late January or early February, the head of SK Innovation, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, told Reuters last week.

South Korean buyers of Iranian crude and condensate include SK Energy and SK Incheon Petrochemical, owned by SK Innovation, Hyundai Oilbank Corp [INPTVH.UL] and Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co [SMCHE.UL].

