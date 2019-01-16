Iran to cut ties with EU on drug trafficking, migration issues: reports

Some unnamed sources have told ISNA that Iran’s Foreign Ministry intends to cut security cooperation with the European Union and the first phase of that relates to ties on the fight against transit of illicit drugs and migration.

On January 9, an informed diplomatic source said that “due to the European countries’ support for well-known terrorist groups and sheltering terrorists, the Islamic Republic is evaluating and reconsidering its intelligence, security and police cooperation with these states. And decisions will be made in this regard which will cover important fields.”

MAH/ISN97102614185