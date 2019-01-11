  1. Politics
11 January 2019 - 11:14

Bolivian pres. hails Iran’s outstanding role in countering terrorism

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Bolivian President Evo Morales appreciated Iran’s position in maintaining peace and security in the international arena especially in the field of countering terrorism in the West Asian region.

He made the remark in his meeting with visiting Iranian Minister of Defense (MoD) Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Caracas on the sidelines of swearing-in ceremony of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who was elected to the office for a second term.

Hatami also met and held talks with Bolivian foreign and defense ministers and exchanged views on the regional and international developments as well as bilateral ties.

For his part, Bolivian President Morales placed special emphasis on the need to broaden and enhance bilateral relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For his part, Hatami appreciated the revolutionary and independent position of Bolivia, saying, “Bolivia made outstanding progress and development under the presidency of Mr. Morales.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish intimate and amicable cooperation with Bolivia especially in the field of transfer of technical knowhow and technology in line with developing this country, Hatami reiterated.

