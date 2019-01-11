Iranian, Venezuelan defense ministers discuss comprehensive coop. road map

The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has travelled to Venezuela at the head of a delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Nicolas Maduro.

On the second day of his visit, Hatami met and held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Vladimir Padrino López.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed the history of bilateral defense cooperation and agreed to reach a comprehensive road map using all the opportunities available to increase bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian defense minister also invited Padrino López to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Venezuelan defense minister, for his part, expressed his happiness with the participation of a delegation from the brotherly and friendly country of Iran in the presidential inauguration in Venezuela, calling the Iranian defense minister’s visit a 'turning point' in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

