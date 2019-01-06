  1. Politics
6 January 2019 - 14:57

Hatami says Iran’s defense achievements put enemies in weak position

Hatami says Iran’s defense achievements put enemies in weak position

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister said that the country’s achievements in defense and scientific sectors has put enemies in a weak position.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks Sunday in Shiraz, addressing academic characters of Fars province.

“Thanks to the blood of martyrs, advancement in scientific and defense sectors, and increased deterrence power of the country, enemies of the Islamic Revolution are now in a weak position.”

 Hatami went on to say that the role of Iranian universities in advancement in different sciences during the past 40 years has been undeniable.

One of the most valuable achievements of the Islamic Republic has been the cutting dependence on the United States and other countries for providing security and healthcare services, he highlighted.

MAH/4505143

News Code 141240

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News