Iran to stay with Syria until final victory: Defense min.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syria’s Deputy Defense Minister Major Gen. Mahmoud al-Shawa, who is in Tehran to attend the Defense and Security in West Asia in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, Hatami and al-Shawa exchanged views on issues of mutual interests as well as regional issues.

Hatami praised the resistance of the people and the government of Syria as well as the Syrian Armed Forces against terrorism, saying "the Syrian people with their actions in the fight against terrorism saved themselves and the region from a big danger.”

“As we have been with the Syrian people so far and we will stay with them until the final victory,” the Iranian defense minister underlined.

Hatami further referred to the victories of the Syrian people and liberating the most part of country’s territories, adding "Syria is now in the reconstruction period and we are ready to take the necessary steps to rebuild the country."

Syria’s Deputy Defense Minister Major Gen. Mahmoud al-Shawa, for his part, extended his appreciation to the Iranian government and nation for the support during the fight against terrorism, saying “the Syrian government, the nation and the Syrian Armed Forces owe much to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the years-long of resistance and victories against the terrorists.”

Al-Shawa emphasized the resolute and all-out struggle against the terrorists, stating "the Syrian people and the Syrian Army will continue to fight the terrorists until cleaning them out from the entire country.”

The Syrian deputy defense minister added that now only one percent of Syria's territory is under the occupation of the terrorists which is taking place with the support of the Americans, vowing to retake that one percent from ISIL terrorists as well.

Today, Syria is truning into a desirable environment, and the country's refugees are returning to their safe land, the Syrian military official further noted.

KI/4506652