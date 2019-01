According to Israeli regime’s local news agencies, Gonen Segev, a former energy minister from 1995 to 1996, has been convicted of “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv regime.

The ex-official was detained and extradited to Tel Aviv during a visit to Equatorial Guinea in May.

The Israeli regime's court has found him guilty of these charges and sentecned him to 11 years in prison.

MNA/PR