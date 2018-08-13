Serbia to host Iran's ‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’

Produced by Documentary and Experimental Film Center, ‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ examines the problems and disadvantages of marriage conditions in the community. People who have been imprisoned for various reasons. They had difficult conditions for marriage.

The festival is organised by the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade. It screens ethnographic and anthropological films. The event will be held from September 8 to 10.

‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ has also been screened at the 46th Austria Festival of Nations held on May 18th to 24th.

LR/4373234