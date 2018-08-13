  1. Culture
Serbia to host Iran's ‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘One Kilo Fly Wings’, directed by Reza Sobhani, will be screened at the International Festival of Ethnographic Film, in Serbia.

Produced by Documentary and Experimental Film Center, ‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ examines the problems and disadvantages of marriage conditions in the community. People who have been imprisoned for various reasons. They had difficult conditions for marriage.

The festival is organised by the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade. It screens ethnographic and anthropological films. The event will be held from September 8 to 10.

‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ has also been screened at the 46th Austria Festival of Nations held on May 18th to 24th.

