China calls for respecting Iran's legitimate demands; urges for tension de-escalation

According to the official website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular press conference on June 21 that “the [Persian] Gulf situation is complex and sensitive at the moment. China has been calling on relevant parties to refrain from actions leading to further escalation. Do not, we repeat, do not open Pandora's box. It is China's consistent position that relevant sides should seek a proper solution through peaceful dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect to uphold regional peace and stability, which is in the interests of the international community.

The spokesman added “parties to the JCPOA will hold a Joint Commission meeting on June 28. China is in close communication with all sides…the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, is the only realistic and viable approach to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Kang went on to say that “we also pointed out that the IAEA has confirmed for the 15th consecutive time that Iran has fulfilled its nuclear obligations under the JCPOA. Other parties should respect Iran's legitimate demands and uphold the balance of rights and obligations under the JCPOA through concrete measures. We also hope Iran will not give up on the deal lightly.”

