Iranian Parliamentary official meets with Omani ambassador

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Omani Ambassador to Tehran Saud bin Ahmad al-Barwani met to discuss various issues.

According to the official website of Iranian Parliament ICANA, the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Oman's Ambassador to Iran Saud bin Ahmad al-Barwani in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Saud bin Ahmad al-Barwani exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and issues of mutual interest in the field of parliamentary cooperation.

The Iranian parliamentary official and the Omani diplomat also discussed some other international issues.

